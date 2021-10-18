Job vacancies in evolving Alabama automotive industry persist

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Major growth is underway in the automotive industry, but officials say thousands of vacancies for jobs in the industry remain open statewide in Alabama.

Lynn Lane, Vice President of Workforce Development at the Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association, says they are working to provide tools and resources to help people break into the evolving industry.

“The industry itself is growing and changing. I mean with the electrification of vehicles that’s you know it’s really an evolution in automotive,” Lane said.

According to Lane, there are many positions for all kinds of skills in the industry, and as technology changes the opportunities grow as well.

“It’s going from traditional automotive to electric vehicles so there’s a lot of change happening there and changes in technology as well,” Lane explained.

If you are interested in a career in the automotive industry, you can find opportunities here.