Judge adds suspect Derick Brown to McKinney case gag order

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Special District Judge Clyde E. Jones signed an order Tuesday amending a previous gag order, adding suspect Derick Irisha Brown.

Brown will not be able to make any public statements concerning the Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney case. In the order, it states that this decision will not include or relate to statements by the defendant to her attorney(s).

Both Derick Irisha Brown and suspect Patrick Devone Stallworth are charged with capital murder in the death of Kamille McKinney.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 10.



