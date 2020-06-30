Judge denies bond for Morgan County septuple homicide suspects during initial court appearance

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala – The suspects charged with the murder of 7 people in Valhermosa Springs earlier this month made their initial appearance in court Monday. This was after suspects, John Legg and Frederic Rogers, were extradited back to Alabama over the weekend.

Only 6 people were physically present in the court room during the hearing. Both Legg and Rogers appeared via video. The two men mentioned their parents, but the judge explained that no one from their family was in the courtroom. The judge read them their charges and denied both of them bond.

After both men were read their charges they were asked if they had anything to say. Legg asked if his dad was ok and Rogers said he wished he would have called his mom.

The next hearing in this case will be sometime in the next three week, but an official date has not been set.

Legg and Rogers arrived at the Morgan County Jail Sunday night. WHNT News 19 got the moment of their arrival on camera. Both of them shouted, “Epstein didn’t kill himself,” to the camera as the jail’s garage door went down.

The two suspects are both facing capital murder charges. It’s a crime that investigators say is without equal in thier experience..

“This is without a doubt the most significant crime ever committed in Morgan County,” said District Attorney Scott Anderson during a June 12th news conference.

On June 5th, investigators combed the scene on Tallucah road in Vallerhomsa Springs. Neighbors called 911 the night before after hearing gunshots. When authorities arrived they found 7 people and a dog had been shot and killed and a fire had been started.

Authorities say the suspects knew all the victims. Legg and Rogers and three of the victims were in a club called the “7 Deadly Sins.” According to an arrest warrant, the suspects, especially Legg, were upset about perceived disobedience among the group.

The two men were arrested 8 days ago, 2,500 miles away in Marion County, Oregon. Investigators said one of them had family there.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s office worked with 25 different agencies, including the FBI, to narrow the search and locate the suspects. The two were arrested during a traffic stop.

The suspects will now face their charges in Morgan County. It’s he county where they both are from. It’s the county where the seven people lost their lives.

The penalty for capital murder is life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.