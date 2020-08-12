LIVE NOW /
Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging Alabama face covering requirement

Alabama

by: Reshad Hudson

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Montgomery County Judge Greg Griffin dismissed a lawsuit challenging Gov. Kay Ivey‘s state-wide mask mandate.

Debbie Mathis is a real estate agent in north Alabama. She is one of the people challenging the mask order.

“I think it has scared a lot of people and it does affect my work,” Mathis said.

She says it affects her ability to interact with her clients, a sentiment she says is shared with her colleagues.

“We have realtors out of Birmingham and other locations that are concerned,” she said.

Seth Ashmore is representing those challenging the lawsuit. They claim the Alabama Emergency Management Act does not give the governor the power to order people to wear face coverings. 

Judge Griffin did give a reason for dismissing the lawsuit.

“The three people that sign this complaint need to be commended for their courage to basically hold accountable the government,” Ashmore said.

However, Alabama Department of Public Health officials stand by the mask order.

“The mask order coupled with the ongoing practicing social distancing, and the respiratory hygiene, if you put all three of those together, I do think we are starting to see a small amount of progress, but we have a long way to go,” Dr. Karen Lander said.

The plaintiffs plan to appeal the ruling to the Alabama Supreme Court.

