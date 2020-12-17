Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging Alabama mask mandate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit challenging Alabama’s mandatory face mask mandate.

U.S. District Judge Keith Watkins of Montgomery dismissed the lawsuit calling it a “shotgun pleading” that makes a lot of accusations without organization or solid legal claims.

The same judge had refused the suit’s request to block the mask rule in October.

The lawsuit was filed by former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore on behalf of state residents against Gov. Kay Ivey and the state health officer claiming the pandemic safety rule is unconstitutional.

The judge allowed three weeks for a replacement lawsuit.