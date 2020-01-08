Judge sets final hearing in Alabama Democratic Party dispute

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A judge has set a final hearing in a lawsuit over control of the Alabama Democratic Party.

Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin on Tuesday scheduled the hearing for Jan. 30.

Longtime state party leader Nancy Worley had filed the lawsuit to block state Rep. Chris England from taking power as party chair.

A revamped governing board elected England as chair, but Worley and her supporters maintained his election was illegitimate.

The ongoing feud has pitted longtime party leaders, such as Worley and Joe Reed, against an upstart faction.

The Democratic National Committee supports England and recognizes him as state chair.