Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s 4th birthday is today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT ) — Kamille McKinney, also known as “Cupcake”, would have been 4 years old, today.

Cupcake was reported missing October 12, 2019. Her family and the city of Birmingham mourned the loss of the young girl after her body was found. She was 3 years old when she was killed. Today, let’s remember the life and day she was born.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin tweeted sharing a birthday message for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

There's one lesson that resounds from this tragedy: The way our city, state and nation stood in solidarity w/ this family through their darkest hours is a reminder that we're stronger together.



We still stand with you because Kamille is still in our hearts. Now & forever. (2/2) — Randall Woodfin (@randallwoodfin) April 22, 2020

