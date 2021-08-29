LANE CLOSURE: I-85 northbound at the 19 mile-marker

A vehicle is diverted as a road is closed due to flooding on the outskirts of Port Stephens, 200 kilometers (120 miles) north of Sydney, Australia, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Residents across the state of New South Wales have been warned to prepare for possible evacuations, as NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the state’s flood crisis would continue for several more days. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The outside northbound lane of Interstate 85 is closed at the 19 mile-marker, approximately four miles west of Shorter, Macon County, after a single-vehicle crash.

The crash occured at approximately 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, involving an overturned commercial vehicle. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is on scene assisting with traffic control along with local Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

The northbound outside lane is currently closed, however, all northbound lanes will be intermittently closed and re-opened as the scene is cleared. The Alabama Law Enforecment Agency’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation.