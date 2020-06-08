Lanett Police have man in custody for June 5 attempted murder

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – Lanett Police have a man in custody for a June 5 shooting on S. 2nd Avenue that left one man injured.

On June 5, Lanett Police received reports of a shooting in the 200 block of S. 2nd Avenue. After arriving on scene, officers found Christopher Calloway of Valley, Ala. with an apparent gunshot wound. Calloway was given medical treatment by Lanett EMS and taken to a hospital for more treatment.

Police say during the course of their investigation, they determined that Terriell Woodson, 26 of Lanett, was responsible for the shooting. Warrants for Woodson were obtained and police charged him soon after and booked him in the Chambers County Detention Facility.

Police ask that anyone with information about the case contact the Lanett Police Department at 334-644-2146.