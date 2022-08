LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — Officers with the Lanett Police Department are on the scene of a possible active bomb threat at Kroger on Gilmer Avenue, according to Lanett Police Chief Richard Casner.

A News 3 viewer told us that she was evacuated from the store at around 4:45 p.m.

Police say they are investigating the incident. Stay with WRBL on-air and online as we continue to monitor this situation.