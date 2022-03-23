BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Information has come out about how two members of law enforcement were escorted off a plane in Birmingham last month after allegedly causing a disturbance and refusing to wear masks.

According to Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin of the Birmingham Police Department, officers were called to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport on Feb. 26. The BPD’s Airport Precinct Division was notified of a disturbance on a departing flight to Tampa, Florida where officers were informed of four passengers who were refusing to follow flight guidelines of wearing mask, as well as appearing intoxicated. Due to the disturbance, passengers onboard were forced to get off the plane.

Two of the four people who were escorted identified themselves as law enforcement, and one reportedly became angry, using obscene language toward officers.

Mauldin said officers de-escalated the situation and the four passengers were not permitted to get back on board the flight. He did not specify where the two law enforcement members worked.