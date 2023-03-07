LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding two inmates who escaped from custody in separate incidents.

Brian Covington, Chief Deputy for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with News 19 that they are looking for 30-year-old Quittney Lashae Nichols and 45-year-old Adam Bolan.

Nichols is a white female who walked away from her job on the work release program on February 8. She was working as a cook at a local restaurant, Covington explained.

She was being held for a probation violation as a result of a new charge for possession of a controlled substance.

Bolan, a white male, escaped from the Lawrence County Jail on March 4, after he “was able to exit thru a slider that the lock was not engaged,” Covington said.

During Bolan’s escape, Covington said the Moulton man used his mat to protect himself from the razor wire as he went over the fence in a “blind spot.”

Bolan was being held in lieu of bond on a drug trafficking charge.

Nichols (Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office) Bolan (Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Nichols or Bolan, contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291.