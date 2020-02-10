LCSO and U.S. Secret Service investigation leads to arrest of Smiths Station woman

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A Smiths Station woman is facing a slew of counterfeit charges after a joint investigation with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Secret Service.

Investigators say on Saturday afternoon they received a call from a vendor at the Lee County Flea Market about a white female attempting to make purchases using counterfeit money. Deputies received a description of the vehicle the subject was traveling in and made contact with this person in the 600 Block of Lee Road 430 Smiths Station, Alabama.

The subject was identified as 45-year-old Wendy Gail Flowers of Smiths Station. Upon search of the vehicle, Deputies recovered numerous items of counterfeit U.S currency along with equipment and supplies to make counterfeit money.

“Flowers was arrested and charged with 13 separate counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument 1st degree. This is a joint investigation conducted by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Secret Service,” said Captain Jimmy Taylor.

Flowers remains in the Lee County Detention Facility on a $65,000.00 bond.

If you have any information about this case or any other cases please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at the 334-749-5651, 334-737-7150 or the Lee County Crime Stoppers line at 1-888-522-7847.