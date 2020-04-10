Lee County Coroner readies mobile morgue in case COVID-19 crisis worsens

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County Coroner Bill Harris tells News 3 East Alabama Medical Center has requested through the Coroner’s office use of the Disaster Morgue trailer which is a part of the State Mortuary Operations Response Team assets stationed in Lee County. The request was made out of an abundance of proactive preparedness and caution.

“The Coroner’s office made the official request through the Lee County Emergency Management Agency and the trailer was deployed. The trailer can hold a total of 18 bodies. It was strictly deployed in the event of a worst-case scenario if the hospital morgue becomes overwhelmed during the COVID 19 crisis we are in right now,” shared Harris.

Harris prays the mobile morgue is not needed. Harris says it’s critical to be ready in the event the crisis progresses and the trailer was needed to handle the deceased.