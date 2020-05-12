Lee County Commission to re-open county offices

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Commission voted to re-open the county offices at its May 11 meeting. The re-opening will begin May 12 for regular hours, though some restrictions will be in place.

Starting Tuesday, the Revenue Commissioner’s Offices at the Courthouse in Opelika and the Satellite Office at the Smiths Station Government Center will open for regular hours. The Auburn Satellite Office will not re-open until a later date.

While the offices will reopen, with the exception of the Auburn Satellite Office, some restrictions will apply:

Only one person per clerk will be allowed in the building at a time.

You must wear a mask.

Social distancing must be followed.

Sheriff’s deputies will take temperatures at the door. Anyone with a temperature higher than 100.3 will be unable to enter.

County officials say those registering a new vehicle should be prepared for the process to be longer than normal. Vehicles purchased in March, April, and May will have until June 19 to be registered without penalty.

Renewal by mail or online is available at the Revenue Commissioner’s website for those who want to avoid long lines and wait times.

Officials say resident could also see longer wait times for service over the phone due to higher call volumes. They ask that you leave a message and your call will be returned in the order it is received.