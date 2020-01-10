Lee County EMA announces shelter locations for severe weather on Saturday

Due to a forecast of severe weather Saturday afternoon, the time for Auburn University’s men’s basketball game vs. Georgia has been moved to an 11 a.m. CT start.

The game was originally slated to begin at 5 p.m. CT and was changed in consideration of the safety of students, student-athletes and fans. The National Weather Service currently shows the severe weather is expected in the Auburn area between 2 and 8 p.m. CT Saturday, with the greatest potential for danger around 3 p.m. CT. Auburn will continue to communicate any possible weather changes, and fans should factor in the forecast when making travel plans. Those who can’t attend the game can view it on ESPN News.