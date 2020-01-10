Lee County EMA announces shelter locations for severe weather on Saturday

“SAFER LOCATION” OPTIONS FOR THE ANTICIPATED SEVERE WEATHER TOMORROW 1/11/2020:
Southern Union Community College will have their shelter open tomorrow located on Southern Union Community College Campus in Opelika.
Providence Baptist Church will open if a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING IS ISSUED located @ 2807Lee Road 166 Opelika,
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church will open if a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING IS ISSUED located @ 784 Lee Road 298(One block from Smiths Station Jr. High School).
Greene Hall(Auburn University) located @ 1130 Wire Road, Auburn, Al will open if A TORNADO WATCH is issued.
Ralph Brown Draughon Library (Auburn University) located @ 231 Mell Street Auburn, Alabama 36849 will open if a TORNADO WATCH is issued.