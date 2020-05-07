Lee County man arrested on multiple drug charges

(Michael Scott Ford)

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Opelika man on multiple drug charges.

Michael Scott Ford, 37, was arrested Thursday following the search of a home located at 1100 block of Lee Rd. 147 in Beauregard.

During the search officials found drugs, drug paraphernalia, weapons, and cash in the home. Among the items recovered were Marijuana, THC oil, controlled narcotics, illegal distilled spirits, $6,000 in cash, and 17 firearms.

Ford is charged with one count of Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree, two counts of Possession of controlled substance, and one count of Possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Lee County jail on a $7000 bond.

Christofer Dyllan Green, 27, was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana in the 2nd degree. Green bonded out on the scene.