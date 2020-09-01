Lee County Schools to give in-person learning recommendation at Sept. 8 BOE meeting

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County Schools superintendent James E. McCoy sent a letter to families informing them of his recommendation to open local schools for in-person lessons on Sept. 14. The recommendation will be given at the Sept. 8 Board of Education meeting at 6 p.m.

The letter says families who have registered for virtual or remote learning will be served in an online format, while families who opt for a blended learning experience will be able to have their students attend in-person classes, starting Sept. 14.

McCoy’s letter says it is “imperative that all parents, guardians, employees, and students respect and adhere to the guidelines set forth by the Center for Disease Control and the Alabama Department of Health,” in order for schools to remain operation for in-person learning.

The letter also says that in order to help limit the spread of infectious disease, all individuals entering a Lee County School building or property will be expected to:

Wear a face covering

Maintain social distancing to the extent feasible

Practice proper hygiene

McCoy’s letter says that the safety and well-being of each student, employee, and family member remains a priority of Lee County Schools. Campuses will reopen on Sept. 14.