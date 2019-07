LEE COUNTY, Ala (WRBL) – The Lee County Commission applied for a federal grant program to help residents build storm shelters.

After the March 3rd tornado devastated the area and took 23 lives, the commission is asking FEMA to add Lee County to its grant that gives storm survivors the chance to get a 75% reimbursement to purchase a new shelter.

Lee County Emergency Management Director Kathy Carson said the remaining 25% of the cost must be paid by the homeowner.