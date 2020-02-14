Lee County Sheriff searching for 15-year-old Phenix City girl

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing 15-year-old Phenix City girl who is believed to be a runaway.

Investigators say on Friday, February 14, 2020, at approximately 8:00 am/CST the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a runaway juvenile. The agency is trying to locate Skye Wiggins (15) of Phenix City, Alabama.

Skye was last seen at her residence in the 100 Block of Lee Road 476 Phenix City, Alabama last night around 9:30 pm.

Skye is 5’02”, 100 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes. If you know the whereabouts of Skye Wiggins please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or 334-737-7150.