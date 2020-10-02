Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Lee Road 237

Alabama
Posted: / Updated:

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) -The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting.

The shooting happened Thursday night on Lee Road 237.

While details are limited at this time, officials say a female victim was shot in the head. Circumstances surround what lead up to the shooting are unavailable.

The victim has been transported Piedmont Midtown Medical Center. She is listed in stable condition..

WRBL News 3 has a crew on scene and is working to gather more information. Stay with us on air and online for more details as they becomes available.

