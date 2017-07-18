LifeSouth Community Blood Centers face summer shortage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — LifeSouth Community Blood Centers faces emergency need for all blood types, and encourages the community to donate blood.

Summer is historically a slow time for blood donations due to travel and school breaks, while the need to help patients in local hospitals remains constant. This summer continues to be a challenge not only to LifeSouth, but also to blood centers across the country.

“Donations have decreased exceptionally this summer, and patients at our hospitals are depending on donors to give blood,” said LifeSouth District Director, Sharon Carpenter.

LifeSouth encourages donors to come in to one of their donor centers or find a blood drive location on their website. First time donors are always welcome and encouraged to give blood donation a try. All donors are important to help meet the needs of the local blood supply.

LifeSouth only uses the word “emergency” when the reserve supply to restock area hospitals drops below a two-day level. All blood types are needed, especially negative blood types and O negative, which is the universal donor and can be used by all patients in an emergency. Platelet donations are also critically needed now.

“Patients at our hospitals depend on blood donors to survive. We need the help of our donors and new donors today,” Carpenter said.

All donors receive a thank you gift, and a mini-physical, including blood pressure, temperature, iron level and cholesterol screen.

Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is needed. LifeSouth’s donor center’s in Montgomery, Opelika and Dothan will be open 7 days a week. LifeSouth’s bloodmobiles will also be out at many locations in coming days.

For additional information call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707 or visit the website.