 

Lightning strikes near University of Alabama football complex, student reports

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — What started as a quick video of the dark sky in Tuscaloosa took a loud turn as lightning struck near a football complex at the University of Alabama Wednesday afternoon.

The video, taken by Steven Pate, shows part of the building with dark skies above. As Pate panned the camera to the right, a brief glimpse of lightning could be seen over the complex followed by a loud boom that caused a couple of people standing nearby to run for cover.

No injuries were reported. It is unclear whether the building suffered any damage.

