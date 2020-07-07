Limestone Correctional Facility employee accused of waving gun in Chick-fil-A drive-thru, police investigate

MADISON, Ala. – A Limestone County Correctional Facility employee was placed on mandatory leave Monday pending an investigation into a dispute that occurred at a Chick-fil-A drive-thru.

Madison Police say, Friday night, the Alabama Department of Corrections employee brandished a firearm during the altercation at the restaurant on Highway 72.

A spokesperson for MPD says they are investigating alleged menacing and contacted the ADOC employee’s direct supervisor.

Tensions are high across the country for a host of reasons. We are in the midst of a pandemic, a racial justice movement, and high unemployment among other things. Something like the person in front of you not moving ahead fast enough in a drive through line could set someone off. That’s what Madison Police say happened here.

A witness sent WHNT News 19 video of part of the altercation. They also explained why they thought it was necessary to record the incident and the moments that lead up to their call for help.

The witness video shows an altercation between a man and a woman at the Chick-fil-A drive-thru in Madison. Police say a female Limestone County Correctional Facility employee is accused of brandishing a firearm during a dispute. The witness says that’s why they starting recording the altercation Friday night.

“She takes her hand held gun I’m assuming and sticks it outside her window. The gun is pointed upward at the sky…Then that’s when I initially started to record because I’m like, oh my god, she’s using her weapon to show to show that she can use it if possible,” the witness said during an interview Monday.

The witness doesn’t want to be identified for fear of retaliation.

The witness says at one point the woman was standing outside her car.

“As she’s standing outside her car she had like a handheld gun by her side,” the witness said.

Madison Police say the victim got out of their car at one point, but did not approach the suspect’s vehicle.

The video provided to WHNT News 19 shows the following exchange:

The woman can be heard yelling, “I’ll shoot anybody.”

The man responds, “You’re going to shoot a black man during this time?”

She replies, “I don’t care what time it is.”

“When she said I will shoot anybody that’s when I was really afraid and I was kind of shaken up in the car,” the witness said.

The witness says they stopped recording at that point and called Chick-fil-A. Employees at the restaurant called 9-11.The police arrived shortly after that. According to MPD, officers were called to a report of an armed subject at the chicken restaurant. When officers arrived they talked to all individuals involved, including possible witnesses.

The witness worries that, if identified, the suspect could use her position to gather personal information.

“She could possibly easily find me, her family could find me and then I could be possibly receiving threats,” they said.

As of Monday afternoon the victim had not pursued charges, but someone did file a report. Madison Police say at this point in the investigation, the ADOC employee could be facing a menacing charge.

An ADOC spokesperson provided WHNT News 19 the following statement:

“The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) has been made aware of this alleged incident involving an ADOC employee who purportedly brandished a personal firearm inappropriately in a public setting. Following notification of the alleged incident, we launched an investigation into the situation and swift action has been taken. The employee in question was placed on mandatory leave today, and further corrective action is pending the results of our investigation. As this process is ongoing, we cannot provide additional comment at this time.”