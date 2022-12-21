ALABAMA (WRBL) — Temperatures are dropping while the holidays are approaching. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) recommends these tips to safely navigate the cold weather.

ALEA says if you must drive during the wintry conditions, use extreme caution while navigating bridges/overpasses as they may be icy.

Along with this, ALEA encourages travelers and locals to prepare now for the incoming weather conditions. If those conditions are to worsen, ALEA urges motorists to adjust plans in order to avoid driving in the severe weather.

Here’s some more tips provided by ALEA:

check road conditions at https://algotraffic.com/

Remain alert for emergency vehicles and obey Alabama’s “move over” law

usually provide us with days to prepare. Advisories, watches, and warnings are issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the NWS. We encourage everyone to stay connected with their local news stations, as well as ALEA’s social media pages, for updates on weather and road conditions During inclement weather, turn on headlights and windshield wipers, and maintain a safe

distance between your vehicle and other vehicles Pay attention to bridges and overpasses, which tend to develop hazardous ‘black ice’

Keep a blanket, first-aid kit, charged cell phone and other emergency supplies in your

vehicle”

ALEA is also offering tips for before the storm, during the storm and after the storm.

Before the Storm:

During the Storm:

“Avoid being on roadways

Bring in pets who usually stay outside

After the Storm: