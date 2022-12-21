ALABAMA (WRBL) — Temperatures are dropping while the holidays are approaching. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) recommends these tips to safely navigate the cold weather.
ALEA says if you must drive during the wintry conditions, use extreme caution while navigating bridges/overpasses as they may be icy.
Along with this, ALEA encourages travelers and locals to prepare now for the incoming weather conditions. If those conditions are to worsen, ALEA urges motorists to adjust plans in order to avoid driving in the severe weather.
Here’s some more tips provided by ALEA:
- “Do not utilize your vehicle’s cruise control, which creates issues and could cause you to
lose control of your vehicle, especially when crossing frozen or iced-over bridges
- Monitor local news for information on weather conditions and travel advisories, and
check road conditions at https://algotraffic.com/
- Report traffic crashes or other emergencies by calling 911
- Remain alert for emergency vehicles and obey Alabama’s “move over” law
- Keep vehicles in good operating condition – check antifreeze levels, use windshield
washer solution suitable for freezing weather conditions, and keep gas tanks at least half
full
- Remember weather and roadway conditions can deteriorate quickly – adapt speeds to
existing roadway conditions and be alerted to changing weather and the possibility of icy
and slippery roads
- Unlike tornadoes or thunderstorms that can pop up in a matter of minutes, winter storms
usually provide us with days to prepare. Advisories, watches, and warnings are issued by
the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the NWS. We
encourage everyone to stay connected with their local news stations, as well as ALEA’s
social media pages, for updates on weather and road conditions
- During inclement weather, turn on headlights and windshield wipers, and maintain a safe
distance between your vehicle and other vehicles
- Pay attention to bridges and overpasses, which tend to develop hazardous ‘black ice’
- Keep a blanket, first-aid kit, charged cell phone and other emergency supplies in your
vehicle”
ALEA is also offering tips for before the storm, during the storm and after the storm.
Before the Storm:
- “Create a family plan for winter emergencies and discuss how to stay safe in all
conditions
- Stay aware by monitoring the local forecast via radio, TV, internet, and/or smartphone
alerts
- Check both your home and your car’s emergency supply kits to ensure everything is in
working order
- Update your smoke detectors and carbon-monoxide detectors to versions that have a
battery backup”
During the Storm:
- “Avoid being on roadways
- Bring in pets who usually stay outside
- Stay indoors as much as possible. If you absolutely must go outside, keep the duration of
your trips short
- Remember the most effective way to stay warm is by wearing multiple layers of clothing
- Keep an emergency supply kit in your car if you cannot avoid driving – be extra careful
driving and remain aware of your surroundings
- DO NOT use a stove to supply heat for your home – likewise, do not use outdoor grills or
gas/propane heaters
- Do not use generators indoors”
After the Storm:
- “Make sure roadways are safe before driving. While precipitation may have stopped, roads
can remain dangerous to drive on for days afterward
- Dress appropriately for the temperature – continue dressing in layers and avoid extended
exposure
- Stay away from downed lines, and DO NOT pull tree limbs off downed power lines or
make repairs to Alabama Power equipment. Call 1-800-888-2726 and wait for help”