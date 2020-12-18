 

 

‘Next 2 weeks will be critical’: Birmingham-area hospital staff give COVID-19 update

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham-area hospital leaders hosted a virtual news conference Friday at 11 a.m. CT to provide updates on COVID-19 and its local impact. 

In an open letter Wednesday, Birmingham-area hospitals plead with Alabamians to avoid travel, large holiday gatherings.

From Thursday to Friday, ADPH reported an increase of 4,182 confirmed cases, 382 of which are from a backlog. Excluding the backlog, this still marks a new record for Alabama in daily new coronavirus cases.

