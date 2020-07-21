WATCH: Gov. Ivey encourages Alabamians to complete 2020 Census during summit meeting

Alabama

by: Erica Pettway

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey will participate in a summit meeting regarding the 2020 Census and why it is important for people to complete it.

Ivey will be joined alongside representatives from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs/Alabama Counts and others.

According to organizers, at present, Alabama is at 59.6% response rate, falling short of what’s needed to ensure Alabama retains its congressional seat, secure an estimated $13 billion in Census-derived funding and ultimately keep its communities statewide in strong consideration for new economic development opportunities.

The following topics regarding the 2020 Census will be discussed:

  • Adjusted Census timeline/ plans for late summer/ fall
  • COVID-19’s effects on Census efforts and how to approach moving forward
  • Reiteration of what Alabama stands to lose and why
  • The debut of new audience messaging
  • Summary of state actions to date
  • Synopsis of current self-response rates
  • Counties meeting needed response rates- those nearing 2010 levels and those needing high-level attention

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted outreach efforts for the 2020 Census, but organizers say they are focused on the task at hand, or else the future of the state may be negatively impacted for generations to come if more households do not participate and complete the Census.

For more information on the Alabama Census, visit their website here.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

96° / 75°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 96° 75°

Wednesday

95° / 74°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 95° 74°

Thursday

96° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 96° 75°

Friday

95° / 75°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 95° 75°

Saturday

92° / 75°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 92° 75°

Sunday

93° / 74°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 93° 74°

Monday

94° / 75°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 94° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
93°

94°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
94°

95°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
95°

95°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
95°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

89°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

88°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

83°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
76°

78°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
78°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
80°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
84°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
87°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories