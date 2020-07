FILE – In this June 19, 2020, file photo, people demonstrate in Chicago, to mark Juneteenth. A national coalition of labor unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout from work July 20, as part of an ongoing reckoning on systemic racism and police brutality in the U.S. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) will host political commentator and Angela Rye, CEO of IMPACT Strategies, for a discussion about systemic racism – what it means, how it manifests and how we can work to eradicate it.

In addition to her work at IMPACT Strategies, Rye is a frequent CNN contributor and former director of the Congressional Black Caucus.