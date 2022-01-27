LIVE UPDATES: Alabama execution of Matthew Reeves

ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) – The State of Alabama is preparing to execute death row inmate Matthew Reeves tonight at 6 p.m. despite a federal court order blocking his lethal injection. The preparations come in anticipation of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the case that could allow the lethal injection to proceed.

CBS 42 will post live updates on Reeves’ case below. The most recent updates will appear first. You can also follow CBS 42’s Lee Hedgepeth on Twitter for more information.

12 p.m. — Attorneys for Matthew Reeves have filed a brief in the U.S. Supreme Court opposing the State of Alabama’s effort to have the court lift the injunction preventing Reeves’ lethal injection.

“The application [by the State of Alabama] barely acknowledges the Court of Appeals’ opinion and is little more than a restatement of the issues already raised and rejected by each court to have considered them,” Reeves’ lawyers wrote.

6 a.m. — Currently, a stay issued by a federal district court is preventing the execution of Matthew Reeves by lethal injection. Reeves claims that prison officials violated his rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act when they did not provide him an accommodation to understand a form that would have allowed him to opt into death by nitrogen suffocation. The district court said Reeves is “substantially likely” to win in court on that claim.

The State of Alabama unsuccessfully appealed that ruling to the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals. Now, Alabama has appealed again, this time to the nation’s highest court. The Supreme Court, then, will likely determine Matthew Reeves’ fate.