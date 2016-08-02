Local doctors starting to feel effects of Alabama Medicaid cuts

OPELIKA, Ala. — As Alabama lawmakers debate how to restore Medicaid funding, local doctors are starting to feel the pinch at private practices. Three health professionals spoke at the East Alabama Medical Center Education Center on how the cuts, which took effect August 1, might impact the area. Some doctors say the budget shortfalls are already shortchanging their practices.

“A lot of our patients feel powerless,” pediatrician Eric Tyler says.

More Alabamians might flock to hospitals like the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika because private practices are feeling the effects of Medicaid funding cuts.

Dr. Tyler explains that most of his patients depend on Medicaid for treatment. He adds that most people that believe they’re unaffected by Medicaid cuts have a lackadaisical attitude toward the funding cuts.

“I think that they view this more along the lines of it’s just another situation where nobody seems to care,” Dr. Tyler tells News 3.

The Alexander City practitioner says healthcare at every level relies on high quality, availability and affordability. 75% of his practice is comprised of Medicaid patients. Dr. Tyler says the cuts will result in a reduction of operation hours, which will drop the number of patients he’s able to see. Office privileges might subside, and ultimately, he feels his practice may close if funding is not restored. Dr. Tyler describes the current state of Medicaid as being in “terminal shock.”

Along with the aforementioned negative consequences, Dr. Tyler says recruiting young physicians and nurses will take a hit because they will flock to areas that are more likely to relieve their student loan worries.

Dr. Kim Owens believes everyone should care about statewide Medicaid cuts, because everyone could feel the effects.

“If physicians are forced to downsize their practices, lay off staff, and and in some situations, close their practices, this will mean less access to care for every Alabamian,” Dr. Owens says.

Dr. Owens is a family physician in Valley. She says a lot of the 31,000 people in the county are federally under-served. Many of her patients are pregnant women, disabled and impoverished adults — most eligible for Medicaid. She warns that an underfunded Medicaid Budget could lead to decreased prescription drug coverage for the first time in history. She adds that this would cause detriment to pharmacies, EMS services and overall patient health.

Greg Nichols, an administrator at the East Alabama Medical Center, says it could take months for patients to feel the effects of Medicaid cuts. Meanwhile, state lawmakers face a special session August 15 in an attempt to refill Medicaid coffers. Governor Robert Bentley proposed a state lottery that would bring in $225 million per year to help refill the Medicaid budget. However, Nichols finds fault with the lottery idea, as he calls it an unstable funding source.

“It seems like an easy fix,” Nichols said. “But I think most states have proven that over a period of time, there’s still issues with a lottery.”

For example, Georgia had to cut HOPE Scholarship money a few years ago because lottery participation had decreased. Nichols says a state lottery would not address the next fiscal year’s concerns. There’s also $75 million that Alabama pocketed from the BP oil spill payout. But Medicaid is fighting a couple of other pressing needs for that money. The damaged infrastructure from that spill, as well as the state’s correctional system, could all see some of the money come their way.

Without a solution to funding Medicaid, Dr. Owens says patients unfortunately feel the ripple effects.

“There are obvious, undesirable decisions that must be made,” Dr. Owens said. “And who will suffer the most? Our patients.”

Nichols expects longer wait times among other problems, as patients leave endangered private practices in favor of hospitals.

“Anyone that comes in our emergency room, we’re going to take care of,” Nichols said. “Whether they pay or not, that’s not going to change.”