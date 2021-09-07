Local nurse featured in Epilepsy Foundation Magazine for excellence

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Nurses are an important part of every school system.

In Geneva County Schools, lead nurse Nancy Tindell was featured in the Epilepsy Foundation Magazine for the instrumental role she played in getting the Seizure Safe Schools Act enacted.

The bill will bring awareness to epilepsy through training to teach students what to do in emergency situations when a classmate is having a seizure.

Tindell spoke to the law committee and was asked to be present when Governor Kay Ivey signed the bill into law. Tindell believes the bill highlights the need for increased epilepsy training in school systems.

Tindell explained what an honor it is to be featured in the magazine.

She is happy for the resources to come for students and staff once the bill goes into effect next year.