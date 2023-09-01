COFFEE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— The lockdowns at Elba Elementary and High School have been lifted after an extensive search, according to Coffee County Sheriff Scott Byrd.

Sheriff Byrd says the schools were locked down Thursday morning after an unknown person sent a message to the Suicide Prevention Hotline, claiming a 70-year-old White man would open fire on students.

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputies and Enterprise Police K9s searched the school but found no sign of a shooter, according to Byrd.

During the lockdown, Elba High School posted an update on Facebook, saying all students were safe.

The lockdown was lifted at around 12:10 p.m. The CCSO will increase patrols to assist the School Resource Officer.

Along with the Sheriff’s Office, responding agencies included Elba Police, Coffee County EMA, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The incident is under investigation.

Stay with WDHN for updates.