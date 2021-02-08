 

 

Long lines for vaccines as Alabama widens eligibility

by: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Hundreds of people showed up for COVID-19 vaccinations at mass sites across Alabama as the state drastically expanded the eligibility to receive immunizations despite a limited supply of doses.

In Montgomery, long lines of cars surrounded an old shopping mall where shots were available on a first-come, first-serve basis Monday.

About 500 people received shots there in less than three hours. Shots were given out by appointment at locations including the Oxford Civic Center in east Alabama.

The eligibility change means as many as 1.5 million people in the state now qualify for shots, including educators and everyone 65 and older.

