Longtime Alabama GOP chief of staff Harold Sachs dies

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) – The longtime chief of staff for the Alabama Republican Party has died after what his wife described as a battle with the coronavirus.

The Alabama Republican Party on Tuesday announced the death of Chief of Staff Harold Sachs. His family has previously disclosed his hospitalization for COVID-19.

Sachs was a longtime fixture of the state GOP. He filled many roles in the party before becoming chief of staff since 2011. He was the longest-serving person in that position.

His passing brought a multitude of condolence messages from state officials, including Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.