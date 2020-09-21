“Looters will be shot” sign warns in Baldwin County

Alabama

by: Chris Best

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Scrawled in white paint from a rattle can, a stern warning for anyone thinking of using the aftermath of Hurricane Sally to steal.

“Looters will be shot,” the big letters warn, painted on a fence. WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams share pictures of the warning on her Facebook page:

Although criminals often move into storm-ravaged areas, WKRG asked Orange Beach Police this weekend if there has been any actual looting. Police told WKRG News 5 that there had been sporadic thefts of property, but social media posts about looting were false.

Police across the Gulf have however been warning of scam artists acting as repair workers or debris removal services.

