LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office seeks public help locating a missing Alabama woman.

Mary Ann Brown, 59, from Hayneville, Alabama, was last seen by her daughter on March 30, 2022, around 9:00 p.m. at her residence located at 318 Smith St. in Hayneville, Alabama.

Authorities describe Brown as a black female with black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing around 203 pounds.

According to law enforcement, Brown was last seen leaving with an unknown male wearing a grey tank top, blue jeans, and black Nike shoes. She left in a white two-door pickup truck with dark-tinted windows.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of missing person Mary Ann Brown, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the CrimeStoppers’ P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!