Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth calls for Biden impeachment at Trump Rally in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth has called for President Joe Biden to be impeached.

Ainsworth made the comments at former President Trump’s Cullman rally on Saturday.

“Think for a minute how much our country has changed since Joe Biden has entered the White House back in January,” he said. “I can promise you that if a football coach in Alabama performed as poorly as Biden has as president, he’d already be fired and looking for another job. I think it’s time for Joe Biden to be impeached.”

Ainsworth is not the first to call for Biden’s impeachment.

On Biden’s first day in office, controversial Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene filed an impeachment resolution in the House of Representatives.

Just days ago, Greene filed three more impeachment articles.

Any effort to impeach Biden is unlikely to move forward, as Democrats control the US House of Representatives, the only body with the authority to make such a move.