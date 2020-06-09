Macon County covering up Confederate statue

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama county known as a birthplace of black empowerment plans to cover up a Confederate memorial erected more than a century ago and is looking for ways to remove it permanently.

The chairman of the Macon County Commission, Louis Maxwell, says workers used a tarp to cover the based of the statue in Tuskegee. He says that’s because it was spray painted with obscenities.

But Maxwell says the county also wants to remove the monument permanently, perhaps to a nearby heritage museum.

A Confederate heritage group installed the monument in the middle of the mostly black county more than a century ago.