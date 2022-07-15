MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A single-vehicle crash that occurred around 7:36 p.m. on Thursday claimed the life of an Alabama woman.

Monae A. Campbell, 21, was fatally injured after a 2017 Toyota Camry driven by LaDonte T. Bowens, 25, of Midway, Alabama, hit a ditch and then overturned before striking a tree.

Law Enforcement discovered that Campbell, who sat in the passenger seat, did not use the seat belt at the time of the car accident and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The vehicle crash occurred on U.S. 29 near the 160-mile marker, nearly five miles south of Tuskegee, Alabama, in Macon County.

According to ALEA, there is an ongoing investigation into the accident.