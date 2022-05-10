MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — A Philadelphia resident and a Commerce, Georgia man are facing various charges after the 2021 death of Georgia store clerk, according to the United States Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia.

The charges imply that Akhil Nasir Crumpton, 24, also known as ‘Crump’, brandished a Glock 9mm pistol while attempting to rob the RaceTrac gas station in Watkinsville, Georgia on March 19, 2021. He allegedly proceeded to shoot and kill the store clerk, Elijah Wood.

Crumpton’s co-defendant, James Armstrong, 34, is accused of illegally purchasing the firearm for Crumpton on Feb. 8, 2021, at the Franklin Gun Shop in Athens, Georgia. He is also accused of falsely claiming to be the buyer on the Firearms Transaction Record-Form 4473 when Crumpton was the buyer.

Crumpton faces the following charges

Attempted robbery (maximum sentence: 20 years)

Discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence (maximum sentence: life imprisonment)

Murder with a firearm during a crime of violence (maximum sentence: life imprisonment)

False statement during the purchase of a firearm (maximum sentence: life imprisonment, $250,000 fine)

Armstrong faces one count of ‘false statement during the purchase of a firearm‘, and also faces the maximum sentence of life imprisonment along with a $250,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, FBI, GBI, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and the Philadelphia Police Department, with assistance from U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.