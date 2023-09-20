BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Alabama A&M University sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Alabama Sports Council over the use of the school’s branding five weeks before this year’s Magic City Classic.

This letter caused some confusion as to whether or not the Classic will still happen. Perren King, executive director of the Magic City Classic, says the Classic will be happening as planned at the end of October.

“We were a bit caught off guard by the letter we received a little more than 24 hours ago to our chairperson of the Alabama Sports Council,” King said. “Clearly there’s some confusion but we are definitely working through as a group to make sure that there’s clarity sought.”

In the cease-and-desist from Alabama A&M University to the Alabama Sports Council, the school requests all university logos and images of the mascot and athletes not be used with sponsorships or promotion for the event.

Alabama A&M also asked to audit revenue and compensation related to the Magic City Classic since 2017. The university gave the Alabama Sports Council 10 days to comply. Alabama A&M has not answered CBS 42 requests for comment.

“We do take all questions or concerns very seriously, which is what our team is doing now to make sure that we’re clarifying but then continue to be able to produce the event that’s going to happen,” King said.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin released a statement regarding the cease-and-desist saying:

“I reached out to President Wims to express my disappointment in this form of correspondence. Timing is everything and we are five weeks before Classic. This doesn’t fit the tenor of good faith or relationships. To be clear this back and forth hurts the brand of the Classic and what we have built for more than 80 years. Alumni of both institutions want and deserve a Classic we can all be proud of.”

Fans are already gearing up for the classic this year.

“It’s like heritage. Most of my family went to A7M and it’s a big celebration for us at that time,” says Demitric Christian, a Magic City Classic fan. “A lot of our family get together, friends and whatnot.”

Some alumni say despite the rivalry and winning bragging rights, the Magic City Classic is more than just a football game.

“Right now, we’re in trying times and it’s a lot of things that’s going on but that’s one event where everybody comes together to have a great time,” says Christopher Reid, Alabama State University alum.

This year the Magic City Classic will be Oct. 28 at Legion Field.