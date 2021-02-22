 

Magic City Classic tickets on sale for 79th annual showdown

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting Monday morning, tickets for the 79th annual Magic City Classic— the largest historically black college and university football game in the country— will go on sale.

The spring game, known to draw thousands to the city of Birmingham, will see major changes this year. City leaders say despite the pandemic, they hope people still choose to participate in the festivities. Stadium capacity at Legion Field will be reduced to 25% capacity, meaning only about 17,500 people will be able to attend the game. Tailgating and live musical performances are prohibited due to safety concerns. All CDC guidelines, including mandatory face coverings, will be enforced for attendees.

“You know it’s a balancing act of having the safety protocols but also starting to open up the city,” William Parker, Birmingham City Council President, said. “[We’re] starting to make it available so that fans and citizens can come out and enjoy the game but do it [safely]—similar to what we did during the fall [with] UAB and high school football.”

Kickoff for the football game on April 17 will be at 6:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased on the Magic City Classic website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

