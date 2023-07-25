GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – The project was scheduled to start Sunday night, but rain in the area delayed those plans. Work is expected to start later this week.

“You can’t put paint down on wet pavement and it takes a couple of days for the moisture to be full evaporated out of a roadway,” said City of Gulf Shores Engineer Mark Acreman.

Once the stretch of Hwy. 59 between the W.C. Holmes Memorial Bridge and Fort Morgan Rd. dries out a southbound lane will close and the center turning lane will be restriped, used as a temporary lane while crews begin a major road widening project in Gulf Shores.

“Traffic congestion is a major issue, especially in the summer season when we have the most people on the road,” he explained.

A $6 million Federal Highway Administration grant is helping with the roughly $10 million project. Phase one of the 3-phase project will add a third southbound lane between Cypress Bend Dr. near Target to Fort Morgan Rd. That will take about two years to complete, but eventually a third southbound lane will be added from C.R. 8 south into Gulf Shores once all of the work wraps up.

“You’ll see a slowdown in the traffic, but we will always maintain two lanes of traffic southbound,” said Acreman.

The initial phase will eliminate the pedestrian path on the current bridge to make room for the third lane, but plans for a new pedestrian bridge crossing the Intracoastal Waterway near Tacky Jack’s are also moving forward. These new renderings show what the bridge will look like when built.

City of Gulf Shores pedestrian bridge rendering.