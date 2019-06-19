Man allegedly fed meth to caged “attack squirrel”

Alabama
Posted: / Updated:
Mickey Paulk, Courtesy: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) – Alabama investigators say a man kept a caged “attack squirrel” in his apartment and fed it methamphetamine to ensure it stayed aggressive.

The News Courier reports authorities are seeking 35-year-old Mickey Paulk on multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance.

Law enforcement was warned of the animal prior to executing a search warrant of the Athens home Monday.

It’s illegal in Alabama to have a pet squirrel. Officials from the state’s Department of Conservation recommended releasing the animal, which deputies did successfully.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 73°
% ° 73°

Wednesday

92° / 72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 92° 72°

Thursday

94° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 73°

Friday

93° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 72°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 93° 73°

Sunday

95° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 74°

Monday

96° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 96° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

88°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
82°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
80°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
78°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
77°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
76°

75°

4 AM
Cloudy
4%
75°

75°

5 AM
Cloudy
4%
75°

75°

6 AM
Cloudy
5%
75°

74°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
74°

76°

8 AM
Cloudy
4%
76°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
79°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
82°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
85°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
87°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
89°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
90°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
91°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
88°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
88°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
88°