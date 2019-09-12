Man apologizing for beer incident following UA instructor’s suspension

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – A man who opened a beer and drank it during a class at the University of Alabama is apologizing after a teacher was suspended following the incident.

Alabama officials say they’ve received an email from Trevor Nappier taking blame for what happened and asking the school to reconsider its suspension of marketing instructor Joel Strayer. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the message.

The university suspended Strayer after video of the incident was shared on social media. Nappier’s message says the stunt was an attempt to boost a career producing viral videos.

The video shows a man drinking a beer in class while surprised students watch and clap. Someone is heard saying: “I am impressed.”

Nappier’s email calls Strayer a “great teacher.”

Strayer hasn’t commented publicly.