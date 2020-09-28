Man arrested after 3-day crime spree including shooting at family members, kidnapping woman

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he allegedly went on a crime spree that involved firing gunshots at his family and kidnapping a woman over a three day period.

According to JCSO, 25-year-old Darius Donnell Bennett was arrested Friday afternoon after he began a serious of criminal acts starting on Wednesday.

A family member of Bennett told the Birmingham Police Department on Sept. 23 that a gun had been stolen and they suspected Bennett to be the suspect.

It was then on Thursday that JCSO responded to a call from another family member that Bennett had just fired gunshots at them. Bennett was able to flee the scene in the 2000 block of 6th Street NE before authorities arrived.

On Friday around 5 a.m., Bennett returned to the 2000 block of 6th Street NE where he went to a neighbor’s window, smashed it and entered the home with a knife and handgun. A woman in the home saw Bennett and tried to leave the residence but Bennett grabbed her before she could do so and started “beating her in the head,” according to JCSO.

Bennett then dragged the woman out of the home and into her car and drove the victim to a bank and forced her to withdraw cash from an ATM. Bennett then drove her back to her house and dropped her and her car off, but not before taking her cellphone with him.

Later that day, JCSO received a call from another one of Bennett’s family members saying they just had gunshots fired at them from Bennett in the 1800 block of Bond Way NE. Bennett did flee the scene but deputies were able to locate and arrest him near Polly Reed Road in Centerpoint.

At this time, Bennett has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of kidnapping, burglary, robbery, theft of property and resisting arrest. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $317,800 bond.

