FORSYTH, Ga. (WRBL)– The Tuskegee Police Department report the suspect in a Dollar General attempted Robbery has been arrested in Georgia.

Steven Johnson was arrested in Forsyth, Georgia March 16, 2022 in connection to an attempted Business Robbery on March 5, 2022.

Second suspect, Stephanie Johnson, was also taken into custody at the same time as Steven Johnson.

Previously, the TPD asked the public’s assistance in identifying Steven Johnson.

On March 5, witnesses say he held his hands in his pockets to make it seem like he had a weapon in an attempt to rob the Dollar General on the 2800 block of W. Martin L. King Hwy. It is still unknown if he actually had a weapon during the incident.

Johnson left the store in a blue Jeep Compass with an Alabama handicapped tag without any money.

Both suspects will be transported to Tuskegee to be formally charged by the Tuskegee Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation.