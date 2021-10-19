Man charged with capital murder pleads guilty to assaulting Morgan County Jail officer

Lemond Lawrence Burns faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 after punching a Morgan County Jail officer in April.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a Morgan County Jail officer in April.

Lemond Lawrence Burns, 22, pleaded guilty to assaulting a corrections officer with bodily injury as part of a plea deal.

Burns, a federal inmate, was charged with second-degree assault in April after the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said he punched Officer Kathy Evans twice, knocking her to the ground.

Burns was in the jail after being charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of 22-year-old Alabama A&M Student Dallis Patrick Ryan Wolfe in January 2021.

Despite being a federal inmate, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford said Burns was in the jail since federal agencies don’t have jails everywhere.

Swafford stated that once federal inmates are sentenced, they are moved to a federal prison.

Burns faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, along with up to three years of supervised release.

Burns will serve the assault sentence after all his other sentences.

Burns will be sentenced on January 6, 2022.