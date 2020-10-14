Man charged with killing Madison County Inmate identified

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has identified the may they say killed Terran Burt inside the Madison County Jail over the weekend. Michael Tyrone Wheeler, 29, who was in the jail on assault charges, is now charged with murder.

Michael Tyrone Wheeler (Image: Madison County Jail)

Sheriff Kevin Turner made the announcement on Wednesday morning during a news conference. He credited the investigators and the inmates who witnessed the murder for being able to determine what happened.

Turner also addressed the concerns over the safety of Burt’s brother, Hasaan Erskine. He said he knows of the claim that the murder was gang related. He said the thorough investigation shows no indication that was the case. He said that there is a chance that the people involved were gang members, but that the murder doesn’t appear to be gang-related.

He also addressed the safety of Erskine, saying that he is currently being held in isolation while investigators work to make sure he is safe. He said they want to determine if there is a threat.

