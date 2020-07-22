Man charged with rape of a 12-year-old, producing and distributing child pornography

ATHENS, Ala. – An Athens man was arrested Tuesday for rape and production, possession and dissemination of child pornography.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after a 12-year-old girl was reportedly raped at her home.

Investigators said they discovered Timothy Mayberry Jr, 18 had recorded himself engaging in sexual acts with the juvenile.

Mayberry is charged with second-degree rape, possession of child pornography, production of pornography with a minor, and dissemination of child pornography.

He is also charged with third-degree criminal mischief for a separate incident in which he damaged a windshield.

Mayberry is held in the Limestone County Jail with no bond set.

The investigation remains open.